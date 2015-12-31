Iowa State 104, Coppin State 84

In its final game of 2015, No. 11 Iowa State made easy work of Coppin State, winning 104-84 Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State picked apart Coppin State inside the 3-point arc. The Cyclones, who had six players score in double figures, finished 31-for-46 (67.4 percent) from 2-point range.

Iowa State started the game on a 12-0 run and never looked back. The Cyclones (11-1) built a 30-9 lead, and it took the Eagles (2-13) nearly 12 minutes to reach double-digit points.

Forward Abdel Nader led the way for Iowa State with 21 points. Point guard Monte Morris recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists. Forward Deone Burton had 17 points, forwards Georges Niang and Jameel McKay scored 15 points apiece, and guard Matt Thomas added 13 points. Niang grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Coppin State committed 16 turnovers. The Eagles were led by forward Joshua Treadwell, who had 21 points and six rebounds. Guard Christian Kessee scored 19 points and dished out seven assists.

Iowa State will kick off the 2016 portion of the schedule, and Big 12 play, by traveling to No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday. Coppin State resumes Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play Jan. 9 at Howard.