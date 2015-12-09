Preview: Coppin State at Kansas State

Kansas State has bounced back from its 80-70 lossto No. 8 North Carolina on Nov. 24 by posting back-to-back 68-66 wins. Now theWildcats have their sights set on their seventh victory in eight games whenthey host Coppin State on Wednesday in Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas State’s second 68-66 win came at Georgia on Fridayin the team’s first true road game of the season. It’s been an impressive startconsidering Bruce Weber’s team opened the season with 10 newcomers, includingseven true freshmen, on the roster. One of those freshmen, starting guard DeanWade, hit the game-winning jumper with 4.3 seconds remaining to beat Georgia. “Ilike where we are at, but we still have a long way to go,” Weber told theWichita Eagle earlier this week. “This stretch in our schedule is reallyimportant because we are looking at three games in 18 days. We have to use thatand make progress.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (2-6): The Eagles, of theMid-Eastern Athletic Conference, are off to a slow start in coach Michael Grant’ssecond season. Their only two wins have come against non-Division I foes, andthey bring a four-game losing streak into Manhattan after being routed 88-56 byvisiting Norfolk State on Monday night. Forward Terry Harris, a junior-collegetransfer, leads Coppin State in scoring (12.4 points per game) and rebounding(8.4) while guards Christian Kessee (11.6 points), James Sylvester (10.5) andKeith Shivers (10) also average double figures.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (6-1): Balance has been thekey for the Wildcats as five different players have led the team in scoring,and six players have posted at least two double-figure scoring games. Seniorguard Justin Edwards is pacing the squad with 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9assists while Wade is scoring 12.6 per outing and guard Wesley Iwundu isputting up 12.4 points. Kansas State ranks below average in the conference inscoring (75.1), field-goal percentage (42.3) and 3-point shooting (30.4percent) but ranks third in the conference in turnover margin (plus-3) andoffensive rebounding (14 per game).

TIP-INS

1. This will be Kansas State’s third home gameagainst a MEAC foe this season with the Wildcats already having beaten MarylandEastern Shore (80-53) and South Carolina State (68-66) to improve to 28-0all-time against the conference.

2. The Wildcats have won 75 of their 80 non-conferencehome games since the start of the 2006-07 season.

3. Coppin State is allowing 84.8 points per game,and opponents are shooting 49.3 percent from the field.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 86, Coppin State 58