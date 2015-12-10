Kansas State 83, Coppin State 58

Kansas State continued its solid nonconference start with an 83-58 victory over Coppin State on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

The Wildcats improved to 7-1, with their only loss coming against now-No. 3 North Carolina.

Guard Justin Edwards and forward Wesley Iwundu led Kansas State with 14 points each Wednesday. Forwards Dean Wade and Stephen Hurt added 12 points apiece, and forward Austin Budke had 11.

Coppin State (2-7) was led by forward Terry Harris with 14 points. Guard James Sylvester added 12 points, and guard Christian Kessee had 11.

Kansas State controlled the stat sheet, outrebounding the Eagles 43-41 and outshooting the opponents from Baltimore 43.8 percent to 28.8 percent.

The Wildcats slowly built a halftime lead, then extended it methodically through the second half. Kansas State achieved its largest lead of the game at 83-57 with 26 seconds remaining.

Kansas State led from start to finish, grabbing a 15-point lead at the 1:39 mark of the first half before leading 42-29 at intermission. Edwards led the Wildcats with 12 first-half points, and Iwundu added nine. Kessee and Harris had nine points each for Coppin State before the break.