Preview: Coppin State at Michigan

Michigan has lost four straight games for the first time since January 2011, so it’s understandable that some players are feeling the pressure heading into Monday’s contest against visiting Coppin State. “I think guys are overthinking a little bit, myself included,” guard Caris LeVert told reporters. “We’ve just got to go out there and play.” The relaxed approach might help snap an offensive slump that has seen the Wolverines shoot 35 percent or lower in each of their last three games.

Point guards Derrick Walton Jr. and Spike Albrecht are playing through minor injuries, but the Wolverines need more production from the duo moving forward. Walton scored 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting in Saturday’s 62-51 loss to SMU, and Albrecht has tallied a total of five points over the last three games. The Wolverines should be able to wrap up their nonconference schedule on a high note against a Coppin State team that is shooting 37.1 percent as a team and allowing 90.9 points per game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (1-9): Forward Arnold Fripp averages a team-high 13 points for the Eagles, whose record includes lopsided losses to Oregon, Illinois, Notre Dame and Connecticut. The Eagles have four players who have made at least 16 3-pointers through the first 10 games, and coach Michael Grant said that’s not by accident. “We don’t have a great inside game right now,” Grant told reporters. “A lot of teams are taking away our inside and forcing us to really shoot the ball from the outside.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-5): Ricky Doyle made his first start Saturday at center in place of Mark Donnal, who may have regained his spot with a career-high 13 points and four rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench against SMU. LeVert is looking to bounce back from one of the worst games of his career after scoring four points on 1-of-8 shooting against the Huskies. The Wolverines’ offensive woes extend to guard Zak Irvin, who scored 17 points Saturday but is shooting 8-of-33 from 3-point range over the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Irvin scored 24 points last season’s 87-45 win over Coppin State.

2. Michigan is 42-0 under coach John Beilein when scoring 80 or more points.

3. Coppin State is playing 13 of its first 16 games on the road.

PREDICTION: Michigan 72, Coppin State 43