Michigan 72, Coppin State 56: Freshman Ricky Doyle scored a season-high 16 points and Zak Irvin added 13 points and seven rebounds as the Wolverines routed the visiting Eagles to snap a four-game losing streak.

Kameron Chatman added nine points while Derrick Walton Jr. recorded nine points, five rebounds and a career-high nine assists for Michigan (7-5), which shot 47.2 percent to end its longest losing streak since January 2011. Caris LeVert and Mark Donnal chipped in eight points apiece to help the Wolverines close their non-conference schedule on a winning note.

Taariq Cephas and Sterling Smith paced Coppin State (1-10) with 11 points and five assists apiece. Daquan Brickhouse scored 10 points and Arnold Fripp added nine for the Eagles, who lost their sixth straight while shooting 34.4 percent from the field, including 9-of-33 from 3-point range.

Michigan opened by making nine of its first 11 shots and led 21-3 with just under 14 minutes remaining in the first half. Irvin scored 11 points in the opening period as the Wolverines shot 63 percent and took a 42-26 lead into the break.

The Wolverines, who shot a season-low 31.5 percent in Saturday’s 62-51 loss to SMU, moved ahead 56-33 on Walton’s 3-pointer with 10:51 left. LeVert grabbed eight rebounds for Michigan, which recorded a season-high 43 boards and won despite shooting 14-of-26 from the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dallas Gary chipped in eight points for Coppin State, which is playing 13 of its first 16 games on the road. … Doyle and Donnal were a combined 9-of-11 shooting against the Eagles, who came in allowing 90.9 points per game. … Michigan, which begins Big Ten play against Illinois on Dec. 30, has won its four all-time meetings against Coppin State by an average of 29 points.