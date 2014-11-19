Preview: Coppin State at Notre Dame

Tabbed as having one of the best backcourts in the nation heading into the season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have lived up to the billing through their first two games. They’ll look to keep the offense rolling Wednesday night as they host winless Coppin State at Purcell Pavilion. The Fighting Irish opened the campaign with back-to-back routs behind the efficient three-pronged attack of Zach Auguste, Jerian Grant and Pat Connaughton.

The trio is averaging a combined 45 points and 20 rebounds through two games, with Grant adding 7.5 assists and three steals in his return from last year’s academic suspension. They’re expected to make things exceedingly difficult for a Coppin State side that has been torched for a whopping 221 points in losses at Oregon and Illinois. The Eagles have done little on the offensive end, as well, shooting a miserable 30.4 percent from the field through two games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (0-2): Eagles coach Michael Grant didn’t have much to say following a 114-56 loss to the Fighting Illini on Sunday, a game that saw the host team shoot 15-of-28 from 3-point range in an offensive clinic. “I thought Illinois played well and shot the heck out of the ball,” Grant told his school’s website. “We dug ourselves a hole and we couldn’t get out of it. We have a lot of work to do as a team.” The Eagles are 18-of-58 from long range through two games.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (2-0): While Grant and Connaughton were expected to be valuable contributors, Auguste’s emergence is more surprising. The junior forward, who averaged 6.7 points a season ago, has set career scoring bests in back-to-back games - racking up 19 points in an 82-39 drubbing of Binghamton on Friday and adding 20 in just 19 minutes in Sunday’s 92-53 triumph over Navy. Auguste shot 7-for-11 in both games and has turned the ball over just twice.

TIP-INS

1. Wednesday marks the third of a four-game road trip for the Eagles, with each game played in a different time zone.

2. The Fighting Irish are shooting 55.7 percent as a team, ranking them in the top-25 nationally.

3. Grant has hit just 3-of-13 attempts from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 106, Coppin State 66