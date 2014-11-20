(Updated: CORRECTS Fripp points in graph 3 RECASTS sentence 2, graph 3 to CORRECT Smith points)

Notre Dame 104, Coppin State 67: Zach Auguste had 21 points on a perfect night from the floor as the host Fighting Irish trounced the Eagles.

Auguste shot 9-of-9 from the field and hit all three of his free-throw attempts for Notre Dame (3-0), which shot a blistering 65.6 percent from the floor and 9-of-19 from 3-point range. V.J. Beachem connected on five 3-pointers en route to 19 points, while Jerian Grant added 15 points and eight assists.

Arnold Fripp led the way with 14 points for Coppin State (0-3), which has surrendered more than 100 points in each of its first three games. Sterling Smith added 12 points while Taariq Cephas had 11.

The Fighting Irish set the tone early, scoring the game’s first 14 points and going ahead 19-2 on a Jackson layup 3:46 into the contest. Fripp’s jumper off a Notre Dame turnover allowed Coppin State to close to within 11 shortly after, but Notre Dame responded by ripping off a 19-4 run punctuated by Bonzie Colson’s dunk and carried a 53-23 advantage into the break.

Coppin State fought gamely to be competitive in the second half - making its first three shots - but a Beachem 3-pointer countered a Smith long-range jumper and restored Notre Dame’s 30-point lead with 13:07 left. Auguste added six straight Fighting Irish points - including a thunderous dunk - later in the period, and Notre Dame cruised the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Eagles have surrendered an average of 108.3 points through their first three games. ... Notre Dame outrebounded Coppin State 44-25. ... Eagles G Daquan Brickhouse finished scoreless while missing all nine of his field-goal attempts.