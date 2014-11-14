Preview: Coppin State at Oregon

After a tumultuous season, Dana Altman has the chore of rebuilding an Oregon program that was racked by criminal issues a year ago. The Ducks, picked eighth in the preseason Pac-12 Conference poll, begin their program’s overhaul when they host Coppin State on Friday. Coppin State is a veteran team and hopes to play spoiler as the curtain rises in Eugene.

Oregon lost standouts Mike Moser, Jason Calliste and Johnathan Loyd to graduation and two other players transferred. Altman also dismissed Dominic Artis, Damyean Dotson and Brandon Austin in May when allegations surfaced of a sexual assault involving a female student following last season’s regular-season finale. What Altman is left with is a mystery and he has spent the better part of the offseason concentrating more on team chemistry and discipline than on-the-court concerns.

TV: Midnight ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (2013-14: 12-20): Michael Grant takes over at Coppin State after six years as coach of Division II Stillman College. The Eagles return 11 players from last season’s team which reached the MEAC semifinals, including senior guard Taariq Cephas, who was named a first-team preseason All-MEAC selection. Junior guard Sterling Smith scored 21 points in a season-opening win at Oregon State a year ago.

ABOUT OREGON (2013-14: 24-10): The Ducks have been to two straight NCAA Tournaments appearances and have notched four consecutive 20-win seasons but the cupboard is just about bare. The program was further tainted when two other players, Elgin Cook and Jalil Abdul-Bassit, were charged with shoplifting. Joseph Young, an NBA talent who is the conference’s leading returning scorer (18.9 points), is just one of three returning scholarship players.

TIP-INS

1. Coppin State starts the season with a four-game road trip, also playing at Illinois, Notre Dame and Denver.

2. Michael Chandler, Oregon’s only player over 6-10, has yet to practice on the season.

3. Oregon cracked the century mark in both exhibition games, albeit against overmatched foes.

PREDICTION: Oregon 71, Coppin State 63.