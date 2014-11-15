Oregon 107, Coppin State 65: Joseph Young had 25 of his game-high 32 points in the first half and the host Ducks coasted to the win on opening night.

Young, just one of three returning scholarship players for Oregon, keyed a 28-0 run helping the Ducks blow open a 27-26 lead in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Young knocked down 9-of-12 shots as Oregon led 60-27 at the break and he finished 11-for-14 from the field with eight assists.

Arnold Fripp paced Coppin State with 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting. Jahvari Josiah added 11 points for the Eagles, who made a dozen 3-pointers.

Coppin State raced out to an 11-2 lead, but it didn’t last long. The Eagles turned the ball over 11 times, were outrebounded 28-16 and watched Young nail five 3-pointers, all before the break.

Freshman Casey Benson hit his first five shots and finished with 13 points off the bench for the Ducks, which had three players dismissed from the team in May for their part in an alleged sexual assault. Elgin Cook had 15 points and Dillon Brooks added 14 for Oregon, which was picked eighth in the preseason Pac-12 poll.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon had 25 fastbreak points in the first half. ...Coppin State opens the season with four straight road contests. ...Oregon also cracked the century mark in both its exhibition games.