Preview: Coppin State at Oregon State

Oregon State hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since Gary Payton’s senior year in 1990, but the Beavers are hoping their veteran roster can help end the drought. The Beavers take the first step on Sunday against visiting Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponent Coppin State, which opened with an 83-64 loss at California on Friday. Guard Roberto Nelson returns after averaging 17.8 points and making 40 percent of his 3-pointers last season for the Beavers, who were picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12 media poll.

Sixth-year coach Craig Robinson begins the season without his best defender, junior forward Eric Moreland, who will miss the first 14 games after being suspended over the summer. Senior forward Devon Collier will also miss the season opener for a violation of team rules, but he’ll be reinstated in time to face Portland on Wednesday. The season opener marks the return of 6-foot-10 senior center Angus Brandt, who was off to a strong start before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in the fourth game last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (0-1): One year after leading the MEAC in 3-point attempts, the Eagles opened the season by shooting 9-of-30 from beyond the arc against the Golden Bears. Sterling Smith scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Eagles, who trailed by as many as 20 points early in the second half before cutting the deficit to 11 with six minutes remaining. Senior forward Michael Murray, who was named to the league’s preseason first team, remains out with a broken right hand suffered last month in practice.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (14-18, 4-14 Pac-12): The Beavers turned in an unimpressive 104-94 win over NAIA Concordia in their last exhibition game, but Nelson picked up where he left off last year with a game-high 36 points. Freshmen guards Hallice Cooke and Malcolm Duvivier are expected to play significant minutes this season, and Duvivier could make an immediate impact after scoring 17 points against Concordia. Oregon State’s defense ranked last in the Pac-12 last season, but Robinson has high hopes for 7-foot freshman center Cheikh N’diaye and 6-foot-10 forward Daniel Gomis, who missed the past two seasons with a broken leg.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State has won three consecutive season openers, its longest streak since winning six in row from 1996 to 2001.

2. Coppin State is 0-16 all-time against the current members of the Pac-12 Conference.

3. The Beavers lost seven games by four points or less last season, with five of them coming in Pac-12 play.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 87, Coppin State 72