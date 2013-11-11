(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of Taariq in 5th graph)

Coppin State 78, Oregon State 73: Sterling Smith scored 21 points and Arnold Fripp added 17 points and nine rebounds as the visiting Eagles spoiled the Beavers’ season opener.

Roberto Nelson scored a career-high 36 points to lead Oregon State (0-1), which played without suspended starters Devon Collier and Eric Moreland and lost its season opener for the first time in four years. The Beavers shot 39 percent from the field and were 7-of-27 from 3-point range.

Oregon State trailed 70-68 after Nelson scored with 1:10 remaining before Smith answered with one of his four 3-pointers. The Eagles, who finished 8-24 last season, sealed the win with five straight free throws in the final 19 seconds.

The Beavers trailed 36-26 at the half after shooting 7-of-24 from the field, including 1-of-11 from 3-point range. Angus Brandt had 13 points and seven rebounds and Victor Robbins chipped in 11 points for Oregon State, which lost seven games by four points or less last season and missed several open shots in the final minutes of its opener.

Nelson capped a 12-5 run to cut the deficit to 62-61 with 5:32 remaining, but the Beavers were unable to pull ahead. Taariq Cephas had 10 points and eight assists for Coppin State (1-1), which was picked to finish ninth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Collier will return for Wednesday’s contest against Portland, while Moreland will miss 14 regular-season games. ... Coppin State improved to 1-16 all-time against the current members of the Pac-12 Conference. … Nelson has scored in double figures in 18 consecutive games dating back to last season.