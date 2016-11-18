Preview: Coppin State at Utah

Utah continues its season-openingthree-games-in-six-day stretch Friday night by hosting winless Coppin State.And after opening with a pair of lopsided wins against overmatched visitingDivision II foes, the Utes will be at another huge advantage as theBaltimore-based Eagles will be playing on the third night of a brutalback-to-back-to-back itinerary that has sent them across the country from SouthCarolina to Provo, Utah to Salt Lake City – and that’s all after tipping offthe week two nights earlier with a Monday road game against Valparaiso inIndiana.

Utah, meanwhile, improved to 2-0 Tuesday with a96-53 rout of Concordia (Ore.) The Utes shot 53.5 percent from the field andenjoyed a 51-33 rebounding edge while cutting their turnovers to eight aftergiving the ball away 19 times in the opener. “We fixed a few things that werebroken in our (first) game, and it’s just part of the process early on,” Utahcoach Larry Krystkowiak said Tuesday in his post-game news conference. “… Wejust need to trust the process. We can’t get too up or too down, and we’ve justgot to keep making improvements.” After Friday’s game, the Utes will have aweek off before their next contest, a day-after-Thanksgiving home date againstUC Riverside.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (0-4): The Eagles, picked tofinish 10th in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason coaches’poll, opened the season with a two-point loss at Hofstra and each of theirthree successive defeats have been progressively more lopsided. The latest cameThursday night, a 95-59 thumping at BYU in which the visitors shot a season-low25.9 percent from the field and were outrebounded 63-39. At 13 points per game,senior swingman Josh Treadwell is the lone Coppin State player averaging doublefigures while junior guard Tre’ Thomas averages 8.5 points and senior forward TerryHarris Jr. contributes 8.0 points and a team-leading 6.5 rebounds.

ABOUT UTAH (2-0): Krystkowiak and Co. needed tosee some marked improvement Tuesday from senior guard Lorenzo Bonham, whostruggled mightily with seven turnovers and five points on 1-of-5 shooting inthe opener against Northwest Nazarene. And they got it as Bonham scored ateam-high 17 points, with only one turnover, to lead six Utes in doublefigures. Sophomore guard Parker Van Dyke, back with the team after serving atwo-year Mormon Mission, also took a leap forward in Game 2 with a career-high15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, five rebounds and four assists.

TIP-INS

1. Junior forward Kyle Kuzma, who is Utah’s otherreturning starter aside from Bonham, is off to a torrid start, averaging ateam-leading 18 points and 13.5 rebounds while shooting 53.6 percent from thefield.

2. Utah is 18-2 at home since the start of lastseason while Coppin State is 3-18 in true road games during that span.

3. Krystkowiak said Tuesday he isn’t concerned withthe Utes’ soft season-opening schedule, saying: “With our team, there needs to be a sense of confidence thatyou’re gaining. ... You do what you think’s best in the scheduling. And Ithought in this particular year, things are going to start amping up. That’sthe key for us, to try to get firing on some more cylinders and get prepared forleague play.”

PREDICTION: Utah 88, CoppinState 55