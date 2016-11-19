Utah hammers winless Coppin State

JoJo Zamora scored 22 points and Lorenzo Bonam added 19 to lead Utah to a 94-51 victory over Coppin State on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Parker Van Dyke chipped in 15 points and Jake Connor added 11 for the hot-shooting Utes.

Utah (3-0) buried Coppin State from the perimeter, making 12 of 28 from 3-point range (42.9 percent). Coppin State shot just 25.5 percent (14 of 55) from the field.

Utah's speed overwhelmed Coppin State on defense. The Utes forced 15 turnovers and finished with a 19-4 edge in points off turnovers.

Utah had a 16-2 advantage in fast-break points and dominated on the glass, out-rebounding Coppin State 54-32 and outscoring the Eagles 17-5 on second-chance points.

Tre Thomas, Keith Shivers and DeJuan Clayton scored 10 points apiece to lead Coppin State (0-5), which trailed from start to finish after playing their third road game in three nights.

Utah scored baskets on four straight possessions to open the game. Van Dyke got the offense going with a 3-pointer and capped it with a layup.

Once the Utes heated up, they did not cool down for a while. Utah eventually built a quick 19-3 lead behind two more 3-pointers from Van Dyke and Kyle Kuzma.

Coppin State trimmed the lead a bit, cutting it to 21-10 on a 3-pointer from Keith Shivers. That's as close as the Eagles came. Utah rattled off five baskets on five straight possessions and ripped off a 14-0 run to bury Coppin State.

Utah led by as many as 46 points in the second half, going up 92-46 on two free throws from Jakub Jokl with 3:31 left. The Utes improved to 7-0 against MEAC teams.