Preview: Cornell at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory hopes an infusion of transfer talent coupled with maturity from his returning players will push the Yellow Jackets higher in the ACC this season, and that may be necessary for him to solidify his job security. The Yellow Jackets host Cornell on Friday in the season opener with plenty of focus on Gregory, who has failed to lead Georgia Tech to either the NCAA or NIT tournaments in his first four seasons.

Transfers Adam Smith (Virginia Tech), Nick Jacobs (Alabama) and James White (Arkansas-Little Rock) team with returners Marcus Georges-Hunt and Charles Mitchell to form a solid nucleus. But the Yellow Jackets have to learn to close out games, after losing 13 conference contests by seven points or less a season ago. “You’re in a position where now competing isn’t good enough,” Gregory told reporters. “Now you need to finish those games.” The Big Red return only one player – guard Robert Hatter – who averaged more than four points per game last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CORNELL (2014-15: 13-17): The Big Red stumbled down the stretch last season, dropping six of their final seven games. Hatter averaged 11.3 points and is Cornell’s top outside threat, hitting a team-high 46 3-pointers in 2014-15. Better shooting is critical to a breakthrough, as the Big Red finished last in the Ivy League in field-goal percentage (39.5 percent) and 3-point shooting (31.3).

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (2014-15: 12-19): Smith averaged a team-high 13.4 points for Virginia Tech a season ago and was among the ACC leaders in 3-point shooting (42.4 percent), providing an immediate upgrade for the Yellow Jackets, who shot a conference-worst 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. Georges-Hunt averaged a team-best 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds before breaking his foot late in the season, and Mitchell hit 52.1 percent of his shots while averaging 9.8 points and seven rebounds. Mitchell should benefit from the post presence of White, who averaged 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock last season.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech sophomore G Tadric Jackson averaged 9.8 points while starting the final six games of the season.

2. The Yellow Jackets return six of their top nine scorers from 2014-15 while Smith, Jacobs and White combined for 129 starts at their former schools.

3. Cornell is picked last in the Ivy League preseason coaches poll.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 83, Cornell 62