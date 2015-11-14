Georgia Tech 116, Cornell 81

Georgia Tech forward Charles Mitchell had a double-double in a season-opening 116-81 rout of visiting Cornell on Friday in Atlanta.

Mitchell, asenior forward, connected on 10-of-11 field goals and finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. He led seven Yellow Jackets in double figures. Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt, one of the key returnees for the Jackets, added 17 points, and guard Adam Smith, an impact transfer from Virginia Tech, finished with 13 points.

Georgia Tech jumped out to a quick 11-4 lead and was never seriously challenged by the overmatched Big Red. The Yellow Jackets led 57-49 at halftime. The 57 points is the most Georgia Tech has scored in a half since 2007.

Guards Matt Morgan and Robert Hatter paced the Big Red, which has lost four straight and seven of its last eight, dating back to last season. Morgan finished with 20 points, and Hatter had 19 for the Big Red, who finished 13-17 last year.

Georgia Tech forward James White came off the bench to had 14 points, and forward Quinton Stephens added 13 for the Yellow Jackets, who outrebounded Cornell 48-24 and finished with 30 assists.