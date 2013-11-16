(Updated: Minor editing.)

No. 3 Louisville 99, Cornell 54: Wayne Blackshear led the way with 20 points as the Cardinals trounced the visiting Big Red.

Luke Hancock scored 12 points off the bench and Russ Smith added 10 for Louisville (3-0), which forced 19 turnovers and used a dominating defensive effort in the first half to run away with it. Montrezl Harrell grabbed 15 rebounds to go along with seven points while Chane Behanan added 13 points and grabbed 12 boards.

Nolan Cressler was held to 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting for Cornell (0-4). Dwight Tarwater scored nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals held the Big Red to 15.6 percent shooting in the first half to jump out to a 53-14 lead at the break. Smith found Blackshear for a layup to start the game and Louisville never trailed, beginning the contest with a 22-2 burst.

Blackshear knocked down two 3-pointers during a 10-0 run early in the second that stretched the lead to 65-18. The advantage swelled to as much as 49 points before Cornell finally put together a stretch of 12 straight points, but the game had already been decided.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Louisville G Kevin Ware (broken leg) made his regular-season debut and scored five points on 2-of-4 shooting off the bench. … The Cardinals have won a school-record 19 straight games. … The Big Red struggled to 29.2 percent shooting, including 7-of-28 from beyond the arc.