Preview: Cornell at Notre Dame

Notre Dame looks for its third straight win when the Fighting Irish host winless Cornell on Sunday. Jerian Grant paces four Notre Dame double-digit scorers with 19.4 points on 54.2 percent shooting. Eric Atkins adds 13 points and five assists while Garrick Sherman averages 11.4 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds.

Defensively, the Fighting Irish have held four of five opponents under 70 points, including their last two. The Big Red, who have logged six of their losses by double figures, are led by Nolan Cressler at 18.3 points per game. Robert Hatter adds 11.4 despite shooting 38.9 percent from the foul line.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CORNELL (0-8): Devin Cherry is the Big Red’s third-best scoring option at 9.3 points per game, though he also averages more turnovers (3.8) than assists (3.4) per game. Dwight Tarwater posts eight points and a team-best seven assists. Cornell is looking to snap a 14-game losing streak dating back to last season.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (4-1): Grant, who also shoots 45.8 percent from 3-point range, dishes a team-high 5.8 assists. Pat Connaughton averages 10 points on 54.5 percent shooting from deep and six rebounds. As a team, the Fighting Irish rank sixth in the nation in assists per game at 19.6.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 7-1, most recently defeating Cornell 78-48 on Nov. 19, 2001. The Big Red’s lone win came on Feb. 10, 1914.

2. The Fighting Irish are 44-4 all-time against the Ivy League and 25-0 at home.

3. With a loss, the Big Red would go 0-9 to start a season for the first time since the 1904-05 season.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 78, Cornell 62