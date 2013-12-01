Notre Dame 101, Cornell 67: Pat Connaughton logged 18 points and 10 rebounds as the host Fighting Irish pulled away from the Big Red in the second half.

Jerian Grant scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Notre Dame (5-1), which shot 54.3 percent and committed just five turnovers. Eric Atkins added 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Nolan Cressler paced Cornell (0-9) with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Robert Hatter pitched in 15 points and six assists. Dwight Tarwater scored 10 for the Big Red, who are off to their worst start since the 1904-05 season.

Cressler and Hatter 3-pointers gave Cornell an 8-0 lead before the Fighting Irish reeled off 10 of their own, and ultimately built a 20-12 lead on Grant’s three-point play with 9:36 left in the first half. Notre Dame’s lead peaked at 41-27 when Atkins’ layup capped a 7-0 spurt with 1:50 left in the opening frame, but the Big Red answered to pull within 41-32 at halftime.

Cornell got no closer than nine in the second half as Connaughton’s back-to-back 3-pointer and three-point play helped the Fighting Irish extend their lead to 72-54 with 8:57 left. Notre Dame closed the game on an 37-13 run, spanning the final 10:01 of regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Notre Dame C Garrick Sherman had 12 points and six rebounds, G Demetrius Jackson had 11 points and F Zach Auguste had 10 points and nine rebounds. … The Fighting Irish made 12-of-25 3-pointers and outrebounded Cornell 43-27. … Notre Dame improved to 26-0 all-time against Ivy League opponents at home.