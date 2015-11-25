Preview: Cornell at Pittsburgh

One of the big reasons Pittsburgh didn’t win 20 games last season for the the first time in the 12-year reign of coach Jamie Dixon was the lack of front court depth. The new and improved post depth has been on display in the early going this season, and the Panthers will test Cornell’s inside play when they host the Big Red on Wednesday.

Last season, 6-7 Michael Young (13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds) was the only Pitt “big” to average more than five points or three rebounds, putting a ton of pressure on the honorable mention ACC performer. Pitt’s post rotation this season of Young, Ryan Luther, Sheldon Jeter, Alonzo Nelson-Ododa and Rafael Maia averages 45 points and 32.5 rebounds per game while shooting 65.4 percent from the field. “Last year, we didn’t have a deep rotation and this year we have a really deep rotation, so I love it,” Young told reporters. “I love having people that can come in and contribute. I really like this group, and I think this group is special.” Cornell, which improved from two wins in 2013-14 to 13 last season, will try and man the inside with 6-9 David Onuorah, the only non-guard who plays more than 20 minutes a game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CORNELL (3-2): The Big Red pounded Division III Penn State-Harrisburg 76-47 on Monday, as Robert Hatter had 14 points and six assists and Onuorah collected a career-high 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. Hatter, a 6-2 junior, leads the club with 18.6 points and 5.2 assists per game while 6-3 freshman sharpshooter Matt Morgan chips in 16.8 points and 2.6 3-pointers per outing. Onuorah averages 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks, but he’ll need help from 6-7 Jordan Abdur-Ra’oof, who chips in 5.2 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2-0): The Panthers used a 28-6 second-half run and Young led four players in double figures with a game-high 21 points in a 95-79 win over Detroit on Friday. Luther, a 6-9 sophomore, came off the bench to post his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Panthers are 119-4 against non-conference opponents at the Petersen Events Center, including wins in 34 straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 11-5, including wins in five straight, and the Panthers are 43-19 against the Ivy League with 11 consecutive victories.

2. Pitt PG James Robinson owns a career 3.32:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, tops in ACC history (minimum two years and 300 assists). He has recorded more assists than turnovers in 99 of 105 career games.

3. Young ranks seventh in the ACC in scoring (18.5 points per game), tied for ninth in rebounds (10.0) and second in field-goal percentage (.650).

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 76, Cornell 55