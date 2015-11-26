Pittsburgh 93, Cornell 49

Junior forward Jamel Artis scored a game-high 21 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists as Pittsburgh routed Cornell 93-49 on Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Artis scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half, as the Panthers (3-0) began the game on a 16-2 run within the first six minutes. Cornell (3-3) trimmed the deficit to 21-12 halfway through the first half before Pittsburgh produced a 25-9 run to close the first half with a 46-19 lead.

Pittsburgh did not allow Cornell to climb back into the game, using a 13-3 run in the beginning of the second half to put away any chance of a Big Red comeback.

The Panthers finished the affair shooting 33-of-64 (51.6 percent) from the field, while limiting the Big Red to 18-of-61 (28.5 percent) from the floor. Junior wing Chris Jones and junior forward Michael Young also finished in double-figure scoring for the Panthers, adding 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Guard JoJo Fallas led Cornell with nine points.

Pittsburgh will try to remain unbeaten on Saturday, when the Panthers host Kent State before facing Purdue next week. Cornell will look to rebound on Monday, when the Big Red travels to UMass-Lowell.