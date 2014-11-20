Preview: Cornell vs. South Carolina

South Carolina coach Frank Martin talked about how his team improved as a result of playing a difficult opponent last time out. His Gamecocks will have plenty of chances to show off their progress beginning on Thursday when they face Cornell in the opening round of the Charleston Classic. After opening the season with a 25-point rout of North Florida, South Carolina began a stretch of four games in six days with Tuesday’s 69-65 home loss to Baylor.

“We will be better because of this game. You play real good games and it makes everyone look in the mirror and make sure they are doing their part,” Martin said following the loss. The Big Red managed only one win over a Division I opponent during last season’s 2-26 campaign, but are off to a much better start in 2014 after overcoming a 13-point deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining to upend Colgate 58-52 on Tuesday. In addition to matching last season’s win total, the second-half double-digit comeback was the second in as many games after the Big Red overcame an 11-point deficit at Loyola (Md.) before dropping a five-point decision Sunday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT CORNELL (2-1): Perhaps the biggest difference from last year has been the return of preseason first-team All-Ivy League selection Shonn Miller, who is averaging 16 points and 9.3 rebounds after missing the 2013-14 season with a shoulder injury. The 6-7 forward averaged 20.5 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks over the Big Red’s first two games, earning him the conference’s Player of the Week award. The Big Red took a step back defensively versus Colgate, allowing the Raiders to shoot 45.1 percent after holding their first two opponents to a combined 33.9 percent from the field.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (1-1): Freshman point guard Marcus Stroman has nine assists against one turnover through the Gamecocks’ first two games, helping South Carolina average only 9.5 giveaways. Guards Sindarius Thornwell and Tyrone Johnson totaled one 3-point attempt in the opener before combining to go 4-for-15 against Baylor, contributing greatly to the Gamecocks’ 23.8-percent performance beyond the arc. “It was kind of frustrating because the way (the Bears) play their zone was kind of different than a regular 2-3 zone where they deny and push the wings up. They stopped our inside passes and our driving lanes,” Thornwell said following the loss.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face Penn State or Charlotte in the semifinals.

2. South Carolina finished as the runner-up to Miami (Fla.) in its only other appearance at this event back in 2009.

3. Opponents are shooting 58.1 percent from the foul line against the Big Red.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 73, Cornell 60