Preview: Cornell at Syracuse

If history is any guide, Syracuse will enter ACC play after the New Year on a winning note. The Orange, who begin their league slate Saturday at Virginia Tech, finish a three-game homestand with Wednesday’s visit from Cornell, a loser 33 straight times in the regional rivalry. Syracuse has coasted through its first two games on the homestand, picking off Colgate and then topping Long Beach State by an 85-67 margin on Sunday in its best offensive showing since the season opener.

Michael Gbinije posted career highs of 24 points and eight assists and Rakeem Christmas recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Orange. Cornell is coming off a 59-52 overtime loss against Saint Peter’s on Sunday, shooting just 33 percent and turning the ball over 20 times in the process. The Big Red led by as many as 14 points in a 2013-14 season opener at the Carrier Dome before Syracuse stormed to an 82-60 win behind 27 points from Trevor Cooney.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CORNELL (6-6): As has often been the case for the Big Red this season, forward Shonn Miller was the bright spot in the loss to Saint Peter’s while scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. He is averaging 26 points and 11.7 boards over his last three games and has shot 50 percent or better in four straight contests for the worst-shooting team among Ivy League teams (40.7 percent). Robert Hatter, Galal Cancer and Devin Cherry, the next three scorers on the Cornell leaderboard, combined to go 6-for-25 against the Peacocks.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (8-4): The Orange’s offensive woes have been notable for stretches this season, especially from beyond the arc, but if Gbinije can continue his progression they might have more balance going forward. The junior hit 4-of-6 from 3-point range against Long Beach State to fuel a 7-of-12 effort for a team that still ranks 315th in the nation with a 28.6 percent mark from long distance. “If he stays consistent, we’re going to be hard to beat,” point guard Kaleb Joseph told Syracuse.com.

TIP-INS

1. Christmas is shooting 71.2 percent over a seven-game stretch.

2. Cornell is 0-19 all-time at the Carrier Dome.

3. Joseph has 20 assists and eight steals over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 80, Cornell 59