Preview: Cornell at Syracuse

A once-promising season for Syracuse is beginning to spiral in the wrong direction, as the Orange attempt to avoid a fourth loss in five games Saturday when they take on visiting Cornell. Mike Hopkins took over as interim coach for the Orange three games ago after Jim Boeheim’s suspension was moved up to December and the results have not been up to Hopkins’ standards so far.

“In the three games that we’ve coached, teams have shot 41 percent from the 3-point line,” Hopkins said. “They’re making 10 a game and shooting [44] percent from the field. And that’s not our numbers. I don’t care if you’re a freshman, if you’re small, whatever. That can’t happen.” Syracuse’s run of three setbacks in four games has all come against unranked opponents, including a 12-point defeat at St. John’s the last time out. The Orange allowed a season-high 84 points and weren’t much better on the other end, shooting poorly from the field (35.8 percent), the arc (5-of-26) and the foul line (19-of-31). On the bright side, Syracuse has defeated Cornell 35 straight times dating to 1965.

ABOUT CORNELL (5-4): The Big Red have won back-to-back games - both at home - after losing their previous two contests, both on the road. Robert Hatter’s 29 points and nine rebounds highlighted a 85-67 triumph against Lafayette two Saturdays ago as the junior guard raised his team-high average to 19.6 points. Matt Morgan chips in 14.4 points but is 13-of-41 (31.7 percent) over his last four outings.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (7-3): Michael Gbinije continues to be the main man for the Syracuse offense, entering the weekend with averages of 19.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals. He came into the St. John’s game shooting over 50 percent from 3-point range and upped his percentage with a 3-of-5 effort versus the Red Storm, although he still had an unsettling feeling after the team’s latest defeat. “This is just a time to work on ourselves as a team and individually,” Gbinije told the press. “This is a time to reflect. We’re not going to be playing any games, so it’s a time to figure out who we are as a team and individuals. Hopefully, we can turn this around.”

1. Cornell has not defeated an ACC team since 1951 (Wake Forest).

2. The Orange generally use only seven players, five of whom average at least 30 minutes a game.

3. Syracuse G Trevor Cooney (14 ppg) has shot above 33.3 percent from the floor in three of the team’s 10 games.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 69, Cornell 51