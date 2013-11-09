No. 7 Syracuse 82, Cornell 60: Trevor Cooney scored 27 points with a blistering 3-point shooting display and the host Orange rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to win their season opener.

C.J. Fair finished with 19 points and Rakeem Christmas added 12 as Syracuse shot 53.6 percent to beat Cornell for the 34th consecutive time. Cooney knocked down 7-of-8 3-pointers to help the Orange finish 10-of-20 from long range.

Nolan Cressler scored 23 points - 20 in the first half - for the Big Red, who led by six points at halftime but couldn’t hold off a second-half charge by Syracuse, which shot 62.9 percent after intermission.

Cornell nailed 7-of-14 3-pointers and Cressler erupted for 20 points as the Big Red surged to a 36-22 lead with 4:17 left in the half. Cooney buried back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-2 run and cut the deficit to 38-32 at the break.

Syracuse went ahead to stay when Cooney drilled another 3-pointer with 14:58 to play, igniting an 11-0 spurt that Cooney capped with a trey to make it 55-45 with 12:58 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cooney shot 10-for-12 overall and had a game-high four steals. ... Dominick Scelfo hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points for Cornell, which opened against a nationally ranked opponent for the first time since kicking off the season against Syracuse in 1992-93. ... Orange coach Jim Boeheim recorded his 921st career victory, second on the all-time list to Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (958).