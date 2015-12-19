Syracuse 67, Cornell 46

The Syracuse Orange found its 3-point shooting stroke just in time to avoid an embarrassing loss Saturday as the Orange defeated Cornell 67-46 at the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse (8-3), which has lived and died by the 3 this season, erased a 32-30 deficit with a 27-5 second-half run that included three 3-pointers by guard Trevor Cooney and one by forward Tyler Lydon. Before that spree, the Orange had been 3-for-14 from beyond the arc and 8-for-40 in its past two games.

Forward Tyler Roberson recorded his second double-double of the season (15 points, 12 rebounds), guard Malachi Richardson had 15 points and eight rebounds, and guard Michael Gbinije added 12 points and eight assists as he Orange extended their winning streak over Cornell to 36.

The Big Red (5-5), who have not defeated Syracuse since 1968, was led by guards Robert Hatter (14 points) and Matt Morgan (nine).

The Orange are 2-2 under head coach designate Mike Hopkins since head coach Jim Boeheim started serving his NCAA-imposed nine-game suspension.

Syracuse led 30-26 at the half thanks to a 14-3 run midway through the first half that included the Orange’s first two 3-pointers of the game after Syracuse missed its first seven from long range. The Big Red, who went seven minutes without a field goal during the Orange’s run, closed the gap at the end of the half on 3-pointers from two reserves, guard Troy Whiteside and forward Stone Gettings.