Preview: Central Arkansas at Arizona State

Consistency has been eluding Tra Holder this season and the Arizona State guard will have an opportunity to build on his last outing when the Sun Devils host Central Arkansas on Thursday. The Bears allow an average of 86.4 points per game and Holder will be striving to follow up a strong 24-point outing against Creighton after shooting poorly in two of the previous three games.

Holder made 8-of-15 shots in Tuesday's 96-85 loss to No. 9 Creighton after having recent outings of 2-of-13 shooting in the loss to New Mexico State and 1-of-8 in a setback against Purdue. Coach Bobby Hurley could see the slump weighing on the 6-1 guard and sought him out for a discussion. "I talked with Tra and told him that I want him to have fun playing basketball," Hurley said after the Creighton loss. "He looks like he is enthusiastic about playing the game and using his creativity out on the court." Central Arkansas has dropped its last eight games as part of a 1-11 start and among this season's losses are road defeats against Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Butler and Michigan.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (1-11): Junior guard Jordan Howard leads the squad in scoring (17.8), 3-pointers (38) and steals (20) and has stamped himself as the best long-range shooter in school history. Howard knocked down a career-best eight 3-pointers in Monday's 111-85 loss to Morehead State to become the school's career leader with 210, surpassing Marcus Pillow (206 from 2006-09). "That's something that will stand for awhile. I hope we break it because it means we have another pretty good shooter coming in," Bears coach Russ Pennell said afterward. "Jordan puts it out there every night. I talked with him the other day about being more of a playmaker and I thought he definitely was, and yet his scoring actually went up."

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (6-6): Holder is part of a quartet of solid performers and his 16.3 scoring average ranks second behind senior guard Torian Graham, who leads the squad in scoring (17.1) and 3-point baskets (30). Junior guard Shannon Evans II averages 15.3 points and a team-leading 4.3 assists while senior forward Obinna Oleka is contributing 12.7 points and a team-leading 10.3 rebounds. Oleka had a dominant outing against Creighton with 19 points and matched his career best of 16 rebounds -- the 11th double-double of his career.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State is averaging 81.1 points and has scored 80 or more on six occasions.

2. Oleka has posted three straight double-doubles and is averaging 16.3 points and 13 rebounds during the span.

3. Senior G Derreck Brooks (14.5 points) and junior G Mathieu Kamba (10.7 points, team-leading 6.6 rebounds) are also averaging in double digits for the Bears.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 92, Central Arkansas 66