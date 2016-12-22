Arizona State rolls past Central Arkansas

Arizona State guard Torian Graham scored 26 points, guard Shannon Evans II had 23 points and the Sun Devils tied a school record with 18 three-pointers in a 98-62 victory over Central Arkansas at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Thursday.

Forward Obinna Oleka had 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, his eighth double-double of the season, and guard Tra Holder had 22 points and nine assists for the Sun Devils (7-6), who broke a two-game losing streak.

Evans II had a season-high seven three-pointers, Graham tied a career high with six, and Holder had three. Evans II made eight 3-pointers while playing at Buffalo two years ago.

Related Coverage Preview: Central Arkansas at Arizona State

Guard Jeff Lowery had 15 points and center Mathieu Kamba had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Central Arkansas (1-12), which has lost nine in a row. Its only victory was against Army on Nov. 20.

Guard Jordan Howard, who set the Bears' career three-point record in their last game, had 13 points and made 3 of 14 three-point attempts.

The Sun Devils have made18 3-pointers three times in school history, twice for coach Bobby Hurley this season. Graham had six threes in a 97-73 victory over UNLV on Dec. 3.

ASU set a school record with 45 three-point attempts.

Arizona State went on a 31-11 run to break a 10-10 tie eight minutes into the first half and rolled to a 51-28 halftime lead.

Graham and Evans II made four three-pointers apiece in the first half, when the Sun Devils shot 28 three-pointers and made 12.

Central Arkansas missed its first 11 three-point field goal attempts before Howard hit one with 1:42 left in the half.

Arizona State will open Pac-12 play at Stanford on Dec. 30. Central Arkansas begins Southland Conference play against Sam Houston State on New Year's Eve.