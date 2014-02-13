Preview: Creighton at Butle

A Big East showdown looms for Creighton as the No. 17 Bluejays prepare for Thursday’s home contest against struggling Butler. Creighton is in second place in the conference and Big East leader Villanova visits on Sunday amid great anticipation, making the game against the Bulldogs one in which a letdown needs to be avoided. Butler has lost five of six games and was largely noncompetitive when it suffered an 88-60 beating at Creighton on Jan. 14.

The Bulldogs’ struggles continued with a 64-50 home loss to Xavier on Tuesday – the squad’s fifth loss in its last six home games. “That’s basketball. There are ups and downs in seasons,” Butler coach Brandon Miller said afterward. “You have to be able to handle the good with the bad and we’ve had some close games and games that haven’t gone our way.” Creighton had a four-game winning streak snapped by losing to St. John’s on Sunday and the next victory will be the 100th for the senior class, which will set a school mark for most wins in a four-season span.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CREIGHTON (19-4, 9-2 Big East): All-American forward Doug McDermott had 28 points in last month’s victory over Butler and figures to move into 15th place on the NCAA career scoring list on Thursday. McDermott, who ranks second in the nation in scoring this season at 25.3 per game, is three points behind former Tennessee star Allan Houston (2,801) and six behind former U.S. International scoring machine Kevin Bradshaw (2,804). Forward Ethan Wragge (11.6) is the only other player averaging in double digits and his 82 3-pointers are fifth most in a season in program history.

ABOUT BUTLER (12-12, 2-10): It has been a tough transition year for the former mid-major darlings who are taking their lumps after stepping up in status. Coach Brad Stevens perhaps saw the writing on the wall and cashed in by taking the Boston Celtics’ coaching gig and Butler has been outmatched in Big East play, with just two wins over the past six-plus weeks. Guard Kellen Durham (16.8) and forward Khyle Marshall (14.9) are the lone double-digit scorers, but Dunham had just two points on 1-of-10 shooting in the loss to Xavier.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton leads the series 5-3 and has won the past four meetings.

2. Butler is just 7-5 at famed Hinkle Fieldhouse this season and its streak of 18 consecutive seasons of winning 10 or more home games is in jeopardy.

3. A victory would make Bluejays coach Greg McDermott (134 games) the second-fastest coach to reach 100 wins at Creighton, ranking behind Arthur Schabinger, who reached the milestone in 133 games with a win over Marquette on Feb. 17, 1930.

PREDICTION: Creighton 77, Butler 66