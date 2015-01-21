Preview: Creighton at Butler

Butler begins a home-heavy portion of its Big East schedule when it hosts league doormat Creighton on Wednesday. Including the visit by the Bluejays, the Bulldogs will play five of their next six games at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, looking to build upon an 8-1 home record and potentially climb up the league standings. Butler tumbled into the middle of the pack with a tough 61-59 setback at Georgetown on Saturday despite a career-high 28 points by Roosevelt Jones.

The last three losses in Creighton’s seven-game losing streak have come by single digits, including two by a point and then a 74-65 defeat at home against Providence on Saturday. James Milliken scored 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting but his teammates combined to go 11-of-36 from the floor as the conference’s worst-shooting team (41.6 percent) was held below the 70-point mark for the seventh straight time. The Bluejays averaged 78 points in winning both meetings last season, including a five-point triumph at Butler.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (9-10, 0-6 Big East): Milliken has been extremely inconsistent from a scoring standpoint, perhaps an indication of a team still seeking a go-to guy in the post-Doug McDermott era. Since scoring 13 points in the season opener, the junior has played in 16 games, producing seven points or fewer 13 times and three efforts with at least 20 points. The Bluejays have had nine different leading scorers in the first 20 games.

ABOUT BUTLER (13-6, 3-3): Since being held to eight points in a loss at Villanova on New Year’s Eve, Jones has been much more of a factor for the Bulldogs, averaging 18.8 points on 50.7 percent shooting. The junior is also averaging 39.2 minutes during that five-game stretch and entered Tuesday ranked third in the Big East in that category (34.6). Jones, who has started 86 straight games, is fourth in the league in scoring (17.0) in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. The Bluejays are looking to avoid their first 0-7 start in conference play since 1993-94, when they lost their first seven while a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

2. Bulldogs G Kellen Dunham has scored in double figures in all 19 games this season.

3. Creighton entered Tuesday ranked second in the league in foul shooting (74.9 percent) while Butler was ninth (66.8).

PREDICTION: Butler 71, Creighton 62