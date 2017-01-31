Preview: Creighton at Butler

Butler has enjoyed a great deal of success versus ranked opponents this season, winning five of its six such games. The 15th-ranked Bulldogs look to avenge their only setback to a top-25 foe and lone loss by more than four points Tuesday when they welcome No. 22 Creighton into Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bluejays shot 60 percent in the first half and raced out to a 20-point advantage at the break en route to a 75-64 home victory over Butler on Jan. 11, prompting Bulldogs coach Chris Holtmann to tell reporters at the time: "Right now, we're just not good enough to take on a team like this, especially on the road." Butler rolled off four straight victories after losing in Omaha but watched its 14-game home winning streak come to an end Saturday in an 85-81 defeat against a resurgent Georgetown team which routed Creighton by 20 three days earlier. The Bluejays won for the first time in three games Saturday without point guard Maurice Watson Jr., who had a game-high 21 points in the first meeting but was lost for the season due to a torn left ACL five days later in a win against Xavier. "The most important thing is it's good to see these guys smile again. It's been a tough 10 days or so for our program. Everyone understands why," coach Greg McDermott told reporters after the Bluejays downed DePaul 83-66.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (19-3, 6-3 Big East): After opting for senior Isaiah Zierden to replace Watson in the lineup over the previous two contests, McDermott started freshman Davion Mintz and gave junior Tyler Clement the most playing time of the three against DePaul. “We went more with Tyler … because things seemed to operate a little bit better when he was on the floor. He was the one that was most effective, so we rode him a little longer,” McDermott told the Omaha World-Herald after Clement finished with five assists versus one turnover in 23 minutes. Sophomore Khyri Thomas (11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds) went 2-for-6 beyond the arc Saturday to snap a 0-for-14 stretch and turned in his finest effort in conference play, posting 18 points, seven boards, six assists and two steals.

ABOUT BUTLER (18-4, 7-3): Leading scorer Kelan Martin (16.6 points) is averaging only 13.9 points in Big East action thanks in large part to his 36.5-percent shooting, but he was sharp for the second time in as many home games Saturday, going 8-for-15 from the field to finish with 22 points. Senior guard Kethan Savage was held below 10 points for only the second time in 10 league outings with eight points versus the Hoyas, matching his output from the first game against Creighton while ending a three-game stretch during which he averaged 17.3. Senior Andrew Chrabascz (11.4) has responded nicely from his first scoreless outing since his freshman campaign against DePaul on Jan. 21, posting consecutive 16-point efforts while shooting a combined 10-of-19 from the floor and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton ranks fourth in the country attempting 32.7 percent of its shots in transition, while Butler ranks 27th allowing only 17.8 percent of the shots it faces to be attempted in transition.

2. The loss to Georgetown on Saturday marked the first time under third-year coach Holtmann the Bulldogs lost a game in which they scored 80 points (previously 30-0) or shot 50 percent (25-0).

3. Freshman C Justin Patton's 12-game double-digit scoring streak is the longest by a Bluejay since Rodney Buford went on a 17-game run in 1996.

PREDICTION: Butler 73, Creighton 68