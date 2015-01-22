(Updated: CORRECTS “under three minutes” to “3:28” in graph 4)

Butler 64, Creighton 61: Roosevelt Jones scored 18 points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds as the host Bulldogs survived.

Andrew Chrabascz had 13 points and Kameron Woods chipped in 12 as Butler (14-6, 4-3 Big East) improved to 9-1 at home. Alex Barlow added seven points, a season-high eight rebounds and four steals and also scored the final two points of the game at the line with 3.1 seconds to go.

Rick Kreklow scored 16 points to lead Creighton (9-11, 0-7), which has lost eight in a row overall. James Milliken contributed 10 points and Devin Brooks had seven points, 10 boards and six assists in a reserve role.

Kreklow and Milliken hit consecutive 3-pointers to tie it at 57 with 3:28 left and Milliken added two free throws for the lead with two minutes on the clock before Jones made one at the line and Chrabascz scored inside to put Butler up 60-59. Woods added two foul shots with 11.4 seconds to go and, after an exchange of free throws, Kreklow’s long 3-point try clanged off the rim.

The Bulldogs scored the first six points and seized a 16-6 lead on Kellen Dunham’s 3-pointer midway through the first half. Creighton was within 35-27 at the break and opened the second half on a 7-3 run capped by Zach Hanson’s layup, but later fell behind 57-48 after Woods scored five straight points for Butler.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jones fouled out with 6.3 seconds left. ... Creighton had won the last five meetings since Butler’s last win in the series on Feb. 5, 1934. ... The Bulldogs shot just 33.8 percent but had nine turnovers, compared to 19 for the Bluejays.