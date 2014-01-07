Preview: Creighton at DePaul

Creighton isn’t having anytrouble getting comfortable in its new conference, winning its firsttwo Big East games by an average of 15.5 points. The Bluejayshave a star player in All-American Doug McDermott (24.7 points per game, 7.5 rebounds), but they are more than just a one-man team. That’s not good newsfor DePaul, which has started 0-2 in league play and meets Creighton in its league home opener Tuesday.

The Bluejays have built theirreputation over the years as one of the top mid-major teams in thenation because of strong team defense, and this year’s team is noexception, giving up 63.9 points per contest - 38th in the nation. The Blue Demons have someoffensive firepower and will be playing at home, where they are 6-2this season. But the Bluejays, a nationally ranked squad earlier thisseason, are looking to get on a roll before facing top league teamssuch as Xavier and Villanova over the next couple weeks.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (12-2, 2-0 BigEast): Long known for their dominance of the Missouri ValleyConference, the Bluejays are winning over coaches in the Big East fortheir solid team play, especially on the defensive end of the floor.After defeating Seton Hall and holding the Pirates to 66 points,Pirates coach Kevin Willard had lots of praise for the Creightondefense. “For guys that aren’t overly quick or fast, they playposition and they play the basketball,” Willard told the OmahaWorld-Herald. “It’s hard to score on them. They show their handsand they bump you low, which the refs don’t call. They don’t give youanything easy.”

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-7, 0-2): Thereisn’t much that upsets a coach as much as turnovers, especially downthe stretch of games. The Blue Demons average the second-mostturnovers in the Big East (14.7 per game) and have the second-worstturnover margin (plus-0.2). “Turnovers absolutely killed us thelast seven (or) eight minutes of the game,” DePaul coach OliverPurnell said after the Blue Demons’ 66-56 loss to Marquette on Saturday. “Weturned the ball over five or six times in our halfcourt offense oncritical possessions. We just can’t afford to do that.”

TIP-INS

1. McDermott was named the BigEast Player of the Week for the fourth time this season Monday, aswell as earning CBSSports.com’s National Player of the Week Award aswell after averaging 24.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in his first twoBig East games.

2. Purnell benched freshmanC Tommy Hamilton IV for the first half of the Seton Hall contestto send a message that he had to work harder and needed to be readyto start at the beginning of games.

3. The Blue Demons lead the series 15-7.

PREDICTION: Creighton 78, DePaul66