Preview: Creighton at DePaul

Creighton has straightened out since losing its first eight games in Big East play and the Bluejays will try to maintain that course when they visit DePaul on Tuesday. Creighton hasn’t played since Feb. 16, when it lost on a layup with 1.9 seconds left against No. 23 Butler after leading by six points with three minutes left. The Blue Demons have lost four straight and seven of eight following their 5-2 start in conference action, dropping them into seventh place in the 10-team Big East.

DePaul, picked to finish last in the conference, won the first meeting Jan. 7 in Omaha, Neb., getting a career-high 20 points and nine rebounds from Forrest Robinson in the 70-60 victory that pushed their Big East mark to 3-0. Billy Garrett Jr., the leading scorer for DePaul at 13.1, is a combined 3-for-16 from the floor in the last two games. Creighton has one player averaging double figures in scoring - Austin Chatman at 10.6, but he’s shooting 28.1 percent from the floor in conference play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (12-15, 3-11 Big East): Devin Brooks is closing out his Creighton career much like he started it - on a high note - scoring a season-high 17 points against Butler last week. He scored 13 points the game before to give him back-to-back contests in double figures for the first time in two years with the Blue Jays. Last season, Brooks was the first Creighton player since 1995-96 to score at least 15 points in two of his first three games with the Blue Jays.

ABOUT DEPAUL (12-16, 6-9): The Blue Demons have four players averaging double figures in scoring, but that number could soon be three if 6-11 center Tommy Hamilton IV doesn’t regain his touch. He’s averaging 7.7 points in the last six games and that included an 18-point effort against St. John’s on Feb. 11. He struggled against Creighton last month as well, scoring six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton’s last 13 opponents have come into the game following a loss.

2. The Blue Jays have won their last seven games played in Illinois by an average margin of 15.9 points.

3. DePaul needs five 3-pointers to tie the program season record of 231 set in the 2007-08 season.

PREDICTION: DePaul 72, Creighton 67