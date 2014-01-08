Creighton 81, DePaul 62: DougMcDermott scored 19 points as the Bluejays pulled away late to earn aroad win over the Blue Demons.

Avery Dingman had a season-high16 points and five rebounds off the bench for Creighton (13-2, 3-0Big East), which hit 11-of-21 from 3-point range. Ethan Wragge had 12points - on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range - and seven rebounds,while Austin Chatman and Will Artino each added 10.

Brandon Young had 24 points andfive assists for DePaul (8-8, 0-3), which hit just 6-of-23 frombeyond the arc. Cleveland Melvin added 16 points and six reboundswhile Tommy Hamilton IV scored nine points off the bench for the BlueDemons.

DePaul played well in the earlygoing, leading for much of the first half and holding a four-pointadvantage with just over six minutes to go. But Creighton closed on a13-4 run, capped by McDermott’s lay-up with less than a secondremaining, to take a five-point halftime advantage.

The Bluejays pushed the lead to15 by the midway point of the second half before the Blue Demonsrallied back to within six with just over seven minutes to go. But a7-0 run over the next two minutes pushed the lead back to 13, andDePaul could never make another serious push.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Creighton G GrantGibbs suffered an undisclosed injury in the first half and didn‘treturn. … DePaul freshman G Billy Garrett Jr. came into the gameaveraging 11 points but went 0-for-10 from the field, including0-of-7 from 3-point range, and was held scoreless for the first timethis season. … The Bluejays won the rebound battle 39-32.