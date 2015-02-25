(Updated: ADDS “to give Greg McDermott his 400th coaching victory” in lede CORRECTS “nearly six minutes” to “the next eight-plus minutes” UPDATES note 3)

Creighton 75, DePaul 62: James Milliken scored 18 points as the visiting Bluejays pulled away from the Blue Demons in the final minutes to give Greg McDermott his 400th coaching victory.

Will Artino added 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Creighton (13-15, 4-11 Big East), which started 0-8 in conference play. Austin Chatman contributed 12 points for the Bluejays, who owned a 38-22 edge in rebounding.

Forrest Robinson scored 14 points off the bench to lead DePaul (12-17, 6-10). Jamee Crockett finished with 13 points and Rashaun Stimage had 10 points and matched his season high with three blocks in a reserve role for the Blue Demons, who have lost five straight and eight of nine.

Artino’s three-point play with 12:11 left broke a deadlock at 43 and the lead hovered between one and five points for the next eight-plus minutes before Artino twice scored inside to push the lead to 62-54 with 3:29 left. Chatman sank a 3-pointer to put the lead back in double figures with 2:06 left and the Bluejays closed out the win by shooting 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the final 1:22.

DePaul took its only lead at 3-1 before Creighton unleashed a 10-0 run to move ahead 11-3 and eventually stretch the advantage to as much as 15 in the first half before settling for a 34-27 halftime advantage. The Blue Demons battled back to tie the score at 40 on Crockett’s jumper with 13:22 left and again at 43 on a 3-pointer by Robinson.

GAME NOTEBOOK: DePaul shot 5-for-23 from 3-point range to give the Blue Demons 231 3-pointers on the season, which ties the program record set in the 2007-08 season. … Chatman came in shooting 28.1 percent from the floor in conference play and finished 5-for-11. …. The Blue Jays have won eight straight games played in Illinois by an average of 15.5 points.