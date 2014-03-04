Preview: Creighton at Georgetown

While Wooden Award favorite Doug McDermott continues to rewrite the record books, the success of No. 13 Creighton in the NCAA Tournament will ultimately come down to its supporting cast. McDermott’s teammates will try to duplicate their performance against Georgetown last month when they visit the Hoyas on Tuesday. The Bluejays defeated Georgetown 76-63 on Jan. 25 as McDermott and Will Artino (career high) scored 14 points apiece to lead five Bluejays in double figures.

McDermott, who leads the nation with an average of 26 points per game, has scored 2,944 points and needs eight to pass Danny Manning and move into ninth on the NCAA all-time scoring list, with Oscar Robertson (2,973) next. McDermott scored 27 points - his eighth straight game with 25 or more since the first meeting against the Hoyas - in Creighton’s 75-69 loss at Xavier on Saturday, which left it one game behind first-place Villanova in the Big East. Georgetown lost at Marquette 75-73 on Thursday for its third setback in the last four contests and appear headed for a postseason tournament, but not the one it envisioned at the start of the season.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (23-5, 13-3 Big East): Senior forward Ethan Wragge is the only other double-figure scorer (11.2 points per game) for the Bluejays, who average 80.2 points - 20th in the nation - and have seven players averaging at least six points. McDermott, a 6-8 senior forward, averages a team-leading seven rebounds while making 88.7 percent of his free throws. Creighton is second in the country in assists at 18 per game, led by junior point guard Austin Chatman’s 4.3.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (16-12, 7-9): The Hoyas, who finish the regular season at No. 6 Villanova on Saturday, must forget the disappointing loss to Marquette with a brutal finish to the regular season. “I‘m proud of our team and the effort we put out (Saturday),” guard Jabril Trawick told reporters. “We can’t hang our heads. We’ve got to get focused. If we bring the same energy against Creighton, I have confidence we will do well.” Senior guard Markel Starks, who averages a team-leading 17 points and 3.9 assists, will play his final home game and combines with backcourt partner D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera (16.9 points) to account for 47.7 percent of the offense.

TIP-INS

1. McDermott is 37 points shy of the Big East record for points in a conference season of 468 set by Providence’s Marshon Brooks in 2010-11.

2. McDermott is one of nine players in NCAA history to record 2,800 points and shoot better than 50 percent from the field, with only Manning (59.3) recording a higher field goal percentage than McDermott (55).

3. Creighton has won 28 straight games when ahead at halftime and 32 with the lead and five minutes remaining.

PREDICTION: Creighton 74, Georgetown 72