Preview: Creighton at Georgetown

Neither Creighton nor Georgetown can afford to start Big East play at 0-2, so there is a sense of urgency surrounding both teams – and the need to shoot better – when the Hoyas host the Blue Jays on Saturday. Creighton shot 35.8 percent from the field in Wednesday’s 65-53 loss to Providence, while Georgetown made 36.2 percent of its attempts in Wednesday’s 70-53 defeat at Xavier. The performance of the two teams’ leading scorers – Creighton’s Austin Chatman and Georgetown’s D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera – will play a big role in which team evens its conference record.

Chatman has scored only 20 points total in his past two games after averaging 20.2 points in his previous five contests, while Smith-Rivera finished with 18 in the Xavier loss, four days after matching his season high with 29 points in an overtime victory over Indiana. Both players rank in the top four in the Big East in free-throw percentage and top eight in assists. The Blue Jays and Hoyas split their two meetings last season, each winning on their home floor.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (9-5, 0-1 Big East): The Blue Jays average 70.8 points per game this season – nine fewer than last year when star Doug McDermott led the nation at 26.7 per contest – and Creighton is last in the conference in field-goal percentage (42.7 percent). The Blue Jays have attempted the third-most 3-pointers in the nation, shooting 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Center Geoffrey Groselle scored 14 points off the bench against Xavier and is 10-of-14 from the field in his past two contests, while Chatman averages 13.7 pointst.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (8-4, 0-1 Big East): Smith-Rivera, who earned conference player of the week honors last week, is fifth in the Big East in scoring at 15 points per game while hitting 88.1 percent of his free-throw attempts (second in the league). Georgetown averaged 82.7 points during a three-game winning streak before Xavier held the Hoyas to their lowest output of the season. Aaron Bowen is second in the league in field-goal percentage (64.6 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Smith-Rivera averaged 18 points and nine rebounds against the Blue Jays last season.

2. The Hoyas are second in the Big East and 27th nationally in blocked shots per game (5.5).

3. Creighton is 41-of-117 from the field in its past two games, losses to North Texas and Providence.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 74, Creighton 65