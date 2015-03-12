Preview: Creighton vs. Georgetown

Georgetown handled Creighton easily on two occasions during the regular season and seeks a third victory against the Bluejays when the teams square off in Madison Square Garden on Thursday in the Big East tournament quarterfinals. The No. 23 Hoyas led comfortably throughout most of the second half on Jan. 3 en route to a 76-61 triumph against Creighton. The rematch on Jan. 31 proved to be a mismatch as Georgetown won 67-40 while holding the Bluejays without a field goal for more than 17 minutes spanning the two halves.

“Simply put, that’s embarrassing,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott told reporters after the second loss to Georgetown. “It was a battle of toughness, and we certainly weren’t up to the challenge.” The 10th-seeded Bluejays will get another crack at the second-seeded Hoyas after disposing of No. 7 seed DePaul by 15 points on Wednesday. James Milliken scored 22 points to lead Creighton, although he must play better than he did in the first two matchups with Georgetown if the Bluejays have any chance of advancing.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (14-18): Milliken’s numbers against Georgetown during the regular season were hardly a work of art: 2-of-17 from the field for a total of five points in the two games. The Bluejays shot 30.8 percent in the first matchup (5-of-25 from 3-point range) and then shot 20.8 percent (5-of-22 from the arc) in the second meeting in posting their lowest point total of the season. Will Artino gave the team a boost on Wednesday with nine points, eight rebounds and three steals off the bench and could be a key offensively and defensively against bruising Georgetown center Joshua Smith.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (20-9): The Hoyas won five of their final six regular-season games in preparation for the Big East tournament - an event that Georgetown has not won since 2007. “The Big East tournament is special,“ coach John Thompson III said this week. ”It’s a great event. There’s nothing like the Big East tournament other than the Final Four.” D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera (lower-body injury) sat out the regular-season finale but should be good to go Thursday as the junior guard - a member of the All-Big East first team - looks to score in double figures for the 15th time in his last 16 games.

TIP-INS

1. Smith-Rivera has shot 50 percent from the arc in each of his last three games, going 12-of-24 over that span.

2. The winner faces third-seeded Butler or sixth-seeded Xavier in Friday’s semifinals.

3. Creighton G Austin Chatman registered 11 points, five assists, five rebounds and zero turnovers Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 64, Creighton 55