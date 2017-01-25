Preview: Creighton at Georgetown

Creighton believed it had legitimate Final Four aspirations with Maurice Watson Jr. running the show, but it is already clear the Bluejays missed their floor general in their first full game without him following his season-ending injury. Without the nation's top assist man to rely on, No. 16 Creighton hopes to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season Wednesday when it visits Georgetown.

Watson (12.9 points, 8.5 assists) emerged as the driving force for the Big East's most prolific offense through the first 18 games of the season, but the course of Creighton's season drastically changed on Jan. 16 when he was diagnosed with a torn left ACL after going down hard on a first-half layup in a win at No. 22 Xavier. The Bluejays didn't struggle for points in their next time out at home against Marquette, but the absence of their senior leader showed up in other ways en route to a 102-94 defeat on Saturday. "When they made a little bit of a run, we didn't react very well. That's probably where we missed Maurice the most. We just didn't have a voice there, nobody to turn to on the floor that we were accustomed to," Creighton coach Greg McDermott told reporters. The Hoyas opened a stretch Sunday in which they play three of the Big East's four ranked teams and remained in the conference cellar with DePaul following an 86-75 defeat at Xavier.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN, MASN2

ABOUT CREIGHTON (18-2, 5-2 Big East): Marcus Foster (team-high 18.7 points) assumed much more of the offensive load in Watson's absence and with second-leading scorer Justin Patton (13.7) battling foul trouble, exploding for a season-high 30 points for the second-highest offensive output of his career. Although senior guard Isaiah Zierden got the start versus Marquette, freshman Davion Mintz (2.8) received the bulk of playing time at point guard and became the first Bluejay in 35 seasons to produce a game of 17 points and eight assists off the bench. After averaging 20 points on 71.2 percent from the field over his first three league outings, Patton is scoring 12.3 points on 61.8-percent shooting over his last four.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (10-10, 1-6): The Hoyas boast one of the conference's top backcourts in graduate transfer Rodney Pryor (18 points per game) and junior L.J. Peak (15.9), who rank third and 12th in the Big East in scoring, respectively. While Pryor is coming off a 10-for-12 effort from the floor against the Musketeers and shooting at a 51.4-percent clip for the season - 12th-best in the conference - Peak is in the midst of a two-game slump during which he has connected on only 6-of-23 field-goal attempts, including 1-for-9 beyond the arc. Sophomore center Jessie Govan (nine points per game, team-high 5.2 rebounds) has struggled mightily of late, averaging 6.3 points in Big East action after scoring 14.8 points per game in the five contests prior.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton is vying for its first six-game road winning streak since 1975, but Georgetown is the one Big East destination it hasn't won at since joining the league in 2014.

2. The Hoyas have dropped 16 consecutive conference games to schools other than St. John’s and DePaul, but their last such victory came exactly one year ago at home against the Bluejays.

3. Saturday's loss to Marquette marked the first time since 1988 that Creighton lost a game scoring at least 94 points.

PREDICTION: Creighton 83, Georgetown 75