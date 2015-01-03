Georgetown 76, Creighton 61: Freshman Tre Campbell scored a career-high 13 points and the host Hoyas pulled away with a 20-8 second-half run.

Campbell, who came in averaging 1.8 points per game, went 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 5-of-7 overall from the field for Georgetown (9-4, 1-1 Big East), which outscored the Blue Jays (9-6, 0-2) 43-30 in the second half. Joshua Smith scored 16 points, freshman L.J. Peak added 14 and freshman Paul White contributed 10 to help lead the Hoyas to their fourth victory in five games.

Devin Brooks and Zach Hanson each scored 11 points to lead Creighton, which went more than eight minutes without a field goal in the second half. Leading scorer Austin Chatman scored eight points on 1-of-8 shooting for the Blue Jays, who shot 32 percent from the field in losing their third in a row.

Peak and Campbell opened the second half with 3-pointers as Georgetown led by as many as eight in the early moments of the period before Creighton drew within 41-38 on Hanson’s layup with 15:15 to play. Jabril Trawick’s two free throws 34 seconds later began the decisive surge for the Hoyas, who got a three-point play from Peak and two White 3-pointers during the run, the last one expanding the Georgetown lead to 61-46 with just under eight minutes to play.

The Blue Jays led for most of the first half, holding a 21-15 advantage on Isaiah Zierden’s 3-pointer with just under eight minutes left before the Hoyas charged back to move ahead on two Peak free throws with just over five minutes to play. Two Chatman free throws tied the game at 31 with 40 seconds left, but Isaac Copeland’s basket with six seconds to play established a 33-31 Georgetown lead at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgetown G D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, the Hoyas’ leading scorer at 15 points per game, finished with five points on 2-of-6 shooting. … The Hoyas shot a season-best 58.7 percent from the field and went 8-of-20 from 3-point range. … Creighton dropped to 2-5 away from home.