Georgetown sneaks past Creighton

NEW YORK -- A scoring onslaught by D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera in the final minutes propelled No. 23 Georgetown to a 60-55 win over Creighton in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Smith-Rivera, a junior guard, paced Georgetown (21-9) with 25 points, 17 of them recorded in the second half. He scored 12 of Georgetown’s final 14 points, and he finished 7-for-13 from the field and 7-for-7 from the foul line.

The Bluejays scored just two points in the last 3:14 of the game after leading 53-49.

A three-point play from Smith-Rivera, a layup from center Joshua Smith (10 points) and a tough leaner in traffic from Smith-Rivera gave Georgetown a 56-53 lead with 54 seconds left.

”We needed it,“ Georgetown coach John Thompson III said of Smith-Rivera’s play down the stretch. ”When they jumped out to their (51-45) lead, we had to make plays.

“We got to the point where we needed someone to step up. You’ve heard me say all year, when we need baskets, everyone knows who we’re going to, and it’s usually him (Smith-Rivera). So he answered today.”

Smith-Rivera returned to the lineup after missing the final regular-season game due to a lower-body injury.

James Milliken led Creighton (14-19) with 17 points, but the junior guard tossed in only six points in the second half. His backcourt mate, Austin Chatman, scored 11 points.

“(Georgetown) did a pretty good job denying me off of down screens and ball screens,” Milliken said. “They adjusted pretty good in the second half.”

The Hoyas narrowly escaped getting eliminated by a No. 10 seed for the second straight year. Georgetown fell to DePaul in 2014.

“Obviously, it goes without saying we’re extremely disappointed,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “I felt like in a lot of ways we outplayed Georgetown. Then in the last three minutes, they made some plays and we didn‘t.”

Georgetown led throughout the second half until Chatman’s 3-pointer from the right corner gave the Bluejays a 47-45 edge with 8:35 left to play. That ignited a 7-0 run that provided Creighton with a six-point lead with 5:30 remaining.

The Hoyas ended the first half on a 10-2 burst to take a 31-25 lead. Smith-Rivera scored five points in the run on a jumper and a 3-pointer.

Georgetown held a 21-15 edge before the Bluejays went on an 8-0 run with Milliken and forward Rick Kreklow delivering 3-pointers to put Creighton on top by two with four minutes left before the break.

The Hoyas defeated Creighton by a combined 42 points in the teams’ two-regular-season meetings.

“(Creighton) played a lot faster today,” Smith-Rivera said. “Their transition was really (effective), and they were really physical. It’s hard to beat anybody three times in a year.”

NOTES: Georgetown is tied with Connecticut for most Big East tournament titles (seven). ... Georgetown G D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera was selected to the All-Big East first team. ... Hoyas forwards Isaac Copeland and L.J. Peak were named to the conference’s All-Rookie team. ... Creighton G Austin Chatman became the 39th player in school history to reach 1,000 points when he scored 11 points in the 78-63 win over DePaul in the first round of the tournament Wednesday. He had 1,002 points going into the Georgetown game. ... Creighton won at least one conference tournament game in each of the past five seasons, the longest active streak of any current Big East school.