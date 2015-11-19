Preview: Creighton at Indiana

Offense doesn’t appear to be a problem for No. 15 Indiana, which has racked up 190 points in its first two games. The high-powered Hoosiers take aim at visiting Creighton on Thursday looking to continue their impressive start to the season.

Indiana led 49-17 at halftime of its opener against Eastern Illinois and cruised to an 88-49 victory before putting up 102 points against Austin Peay in Monday’s comfortable triumph. At one point, Indiana made 15 shots in a row on Monday - something coach Tom Crean said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of.” The Hoosiers are shooting 25-of-54 (46.3 percent) from 3-point range as a team and have five players averaging double-figures in points, led by James Blackmon Jr. (18.5) and Yogi Ferrell (17.5). Creighton has been terrific offensively, as well, averaging 98 points in its first two victories.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT CREIGHTON (2-0): Junior guard Isaiah Zierden is clearly the Bluejays’ main man offensively, as he enters with averages of 19.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds with a crisp 44.4 percent mark from 3-point range. Cole Huff, a transfer from Nevada, has also gotten off to a good start with 29 points on 5-of-10 3-point shooting on the young season. Their last time out, the Bluejays scored 61 first-half points - tying the record for their home arena - behind 65.6 percent shooting.

ABOUT INDIANA (2-0): Each of the Hoosiers’ top eight scorers are shooting at least 50 percent from the field, led by freshman center Thomas Bryant (9-of-10), who is averaging 11 points and 7.5 rebounds. Ferrell, the team’s senior floor captain, was terrific against Austin Peay in totaling 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from the arc. One negative for the Hoosiers on the young season is their free-throw shooting (60 percent) with Troy Williams shooting 5-for-10 after connecting at a 74.2 percent rate a year ago.

TIP-INS

1. No Hoosiers player has played more than 28 minutes in either of the first two games.

2. Indiana F Max Bielfeldt is averaging 10 points - nearly twice his average (5.1) from last season, when he played for Michigan.

3. A transfer from Boston University, Creighton G Maurice Watson Jr. has made 8-of-11 shots on the young season and is averaging 10 points and six assists.

PREDICTION: Indiana 87, Creighton 79