No. 14 Indiana 86, Creighton 65
November 20, 2015 / 2:23 AM / 2 years ago

No. 14 Indiana 86, Creighton 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: Edit: Ferrell led team with nine rebounds

No. 14 Indiana 86, Creighton 65

Thomas Bryant is quickly becoming a fan favorite at Indiana.

The 6-foot-10 freshman center, playing in his third collegiate game, came up big Thursday night, scoring 17 points and pulling down seven rebounds to help lead No. 14 Indiana to an 86-65 victory over Creighton in the Gavit Games at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana (3-0) led by 19 at halftime and never by less than 17 in the second half in its final tuneup before leaving for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational beginning Monday. Indiana opens that tournament against Wake Forest.

Guard James Blackmon Jr. led five Indiana scorers in double figures with 19 points and tied Bryant with seven rebounds. Guard Yogi Ferrell had 15 points, six assists and topped the team with a career-high nine rebounds. Forward Troy Williams had 13 points and guard Nick Zeisloft had 12.

But it was the play of Bryant that stood out for Indiana. The center from Rochester, N.Y., was dominant inside every time he got the ball. He was 7 of 10 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and he also had four blocked shots.

Indiana had another big night from beyond the arc with 10 3-pointers.

Blackmon Jr. and Zeisloft each made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point distance. Indiana has made 35 3-pointers in the first three games.

Overall, the Hoosiers were an even 50 percent from the field.

Creighton (2-1) was led in scoring by junior guard Maurice Watson with 21 points. Guard Khyri Thomas also scored in double figures with 11.

