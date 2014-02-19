Preview: Creighton at Marquette

Fresh off a statement win in a showdown for first place in the Big East Conference, Creighton hopes to keep the momentum going when it visits Marquette on Wednesday night. The 12th-ranked Bluejays moved atop the league standings on Sunday by bludgeoning then-No. 6 Villanova for the second time in less than a month behind a season high-tying 39 points from Doug McDermott. “I think he’s as good a (college) basketball player as I’ve ever seen,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said of McDermott. “There’s nothing he can’t do.”

Marquette lost at Creighton 67-49 on New Year’s Eve but carries a season-high three-game winning streak into the rematch. The Golden Eagles have won four of their last five and only a pair of overtime losses last month is keeping them from knocking on the door for an NCAA Tournament berth. Marquette has advanced to the NCAAs for eight consecutive seasons - the sixth-longest active streak nationally - and is among four programs to reach the regional semifinals in each of the last three seasons.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (21-4, 11-2 Big East): McDermott leads the nation in scoring at 25.9 points per game and is etching his name alongside a Who’s Who of all-time greats. McDermott (2,863 points), who was named Big East player of the week for a league-record seventh time, surpassed Larry Bird for 13th place on the NCAA career list and is 22 points shy of eclipsing Tyler Hansbrough (2,872) and Elvin Hayes (2,884). Guard Jahenns Manigat scored 16 points in the win over Marquette on Dec. 31, but he was held scoreless against Villanova and is averaging only 4.8 points in his last five games.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (15-10, 7-5): Coach Buzz Williams has played musical chairs with his starting lineup for much of the season, but moving leading scorer Davante Gardner back to the bench has paid off in the recent hot stretch. Gardner has turned in consecutive 16-point outings in a reserve role and taken advantage of his bruising 290-pound frame in those games, going to the free-throw line 21 times and missing only once. Second-leading scorer Jamil Wilson is also on a tear, averaging 19.3 points in the three-game win streak after being held to one point in a loss at St. John’s on Feb. 1.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton is 22-1 when McDermott scores at least 30 points, including 8-1 this season.

2. Marquette G Derrick Wilson had a career-high six steals in Saturday’s win over Xavier - the third time in five games he has at least four thefts.

3. Creighton averages a Big East-best 80.8 points while Marquette allows a conference-low 65.4.

PREDICTION: Marquette 64, Creighton 62