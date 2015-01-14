Preview: Creighton at Marquette

Creighton is discovering that life without Doug McDermott is not quite as easy in the Big East as it was last season. The Bluejays will try to earn their first conference win and snap a five-game slide when they visit Marquette on Wednesday. Creighton went 14-4 in the Big East behind National Player of the Year McDermott last season but has matched that loss total through the first four games of the conference slate behind an offense with less firepower.

The Golden Eagles are having trouble early in conference play as well but secured a home victory over Providence and are winners of five straight at home. Marquette began Big East play with a loss at DePaul and fell again on the road 65-59 at Georgetown last week but will play four of its next six at home starting with the Bluejays. McDermott was one of four seniors who left the program at the end of last season and the top two scorers this campaign, guards Austin Chatman (head) and Isaiah Zierden (knee), both sat out the second half of a 68-67 loss to Seton Hall on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CREIGHTON (9-8, 0-4 Big East): Chatman and Zierden both went through practice on Monday and are expected to be available for Wednesday, though center Zach Hanson (shoulder, back) is less likely to take the court. Chatman (team-leading 12.4 points and 4.2 assists) had blurred vision after getting hit just past the midway point of the first half on Saturday and was ruled out by the medical staff as a precaution the rest of the way. “It was definitely tough sitting there and watching,” Chatman told Omaha.com. “At the same time, I had faith in these guys. I wanted to have their backs and do all the coaching I could from the sideline.”

ABOUT MARQUETTE (9-6, 1-2): Sophomore transfer Luke Fischer (13.1 points) became eligible to play when the first semester ended and has emerged as the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer thanks to his efficiency. The 6-11 center is shooting 81.6 percent from the floor and was 6-of-6 from the field in a 65-59 loss at Georgetown on Jan. 6 – the fourth time in seven games he has made all of his field-goal attempts. Fischer’s efficiency stands in contrast to second-leading scorer Matt Carlino (12.3 points), who is struggling at 37.9 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton G James Milliken totaled 18 points in the first three conference games but busted out of the slump with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting against Seton Hall.

2. Marquette senior G Derrick Wilson will be playing in his 100th consecutive game.

3. Chatman scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in an 85-70 win at the Golden Eagles last season.

PREDICTION: Marquette 68, Creighton 62