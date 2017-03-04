Preview: Creighton at Marquette

Outside of being assured of finishing with at least a .500 record in league play and a first-round bye in the Big East tournament, there isn't much else Creighton or Marquette can take for granted in their immediate future. The Bluejays hit the road Saturday needing only a win to secure the No. 3 seed in next week's conference tournament and hoping to avenge an earlier loss to the Golden Eagles in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Six of the seeds for the Big East tournament are already set in stone, but Creighton and Marquette are among the four teams jockeying for third through sixth place. The Bluejays are in a much better position to secure an at-large bid to the Big Dance than the Golden Eagles, although Marquette could help itself in that regard by repeating its performance from Jan. 21, when it shot 60 percent from the field en route to a 102-94 road win over Creighton. The Golden Eagles were even more efficient in Wednesday's 95-84 victory at Xavier, converting 61.1 percent of their field-goal attempts while setting a Cintas Center record for points by an opposing team. The Bluejays could fall as low as sixth in the conference tournament with a loss Saturday despite holding a one-game edge over Seton Hall, Providence and Marquette entering the weekend, although they held on to their lead over the trio with Tuesday's 82-68 home win versus St. John's.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT CREIGHTON (23-7, 10-7 Big East): Sophomore guard Khyri Thomas (12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds), who narrowly missed a triple-double Tuesday with 14 points, a career-high 12 boards and seven assists, is averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over his last nine outings. Freshman center Justin Patton (13.1 points) ranks second in Division I in field-goal percentage (69.2), although he has failed to reach his scoring average five times in the last seven contests - totaling 12 points and 10 turnovers over his last two. Marcus Foster (Big East-best 18.8 points) has reached double figures in 13 consecutive games, but the junior guard also has committed 10 turnovers in his last two outings, including a career-high seven on Tuesday.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (18-11, 9-8): Markus Howard (team-high 13 points per game, Division I-best 55.6 3-point percentage) is the pacesetter for the best long-range shooting team in the country (42.8 percent), and his 74 triples is already a school record for a freshman. Second-leading scorer Jajuan Johnson (11.8 points) is one of five Golden Eagles averaging in double figures; he produced 19 points off the bench in Wednesday's victory for his best offensive output since scoring 20 in a conference-opening win over Georgetown on Dec. 28. Andrew Rowsey (11.3) ranks second in the nation in free-throw percentage (94.1) and is averaging 19.5 points in the team's last four wins (as opposed to 6.3 in its last three losses).

TIP-INS

1. Marquette's 102 points in the first meeting was its highest offensive output in a conference game since joining the Big East prior to the start of the 2005-06 season.

2. Patton remains on pace to set the NCAA freshman record for field-goal percentage (minimum five attempts per game), which belongs to Hampton's Michael Freeman (67.8) in 2006-07.

3. The Golden Eagles are one of only three teams in Division I who boast seven or more players with at least 200 points this season.

PREDICTION: Marquette 95, Creighton 86