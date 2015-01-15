Marquette 53, Creighton 52: Matt Carlino buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left as the Golden Eagles fought off a late charge from the visiting Bluejays.

Carlino finished with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Duane Wilson added 17 for Marquette (10-6, 2-2 Big East), which won its sixth straight at home. Derrick Wilson contributed six points, five assists and three steals for the Golden Eagles.

Rick Kreklow led the way with 13 points off the bench as Creighton (9-9, 0-5) dropped its sixth straight. Toby Hegner scored 10 points and Will Artino added eight but was off the mark on a potential game-winner for the Bluejays.

Duane Wilson hit a 3-pointer to spread Marquette’s lead to 38-29 with just over 13 minutes left but Creighton kept chipping away and took its first lead of the half at 42-41 on Devin Brooks’ putback with 7 1/2 minutes to play. Kreklow found Isaiah Zierden for a 3-pointer and then buried one of his own to give the Bluejays a 50-46 lead with two minutes left, but Carlino scored the final five points of the game.

Creighton went without a field goal for over 9 1/2 minutes in the first half as Marquette opened a 26-12 lead. The Bluejays finally found a rhythm from beyond the arc and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of the half to cut the deficit to 28-21 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marquette C Luke Fischer, who entered the game averaging 13.1 points on 81.6 percent shooting, was held to two points on 1-of-3 from the field. … Zierden and Kreklow each hit a pair of 3-pointers off the bench as the Bluejays struggled to 7-of-26 from beyond the arc. … Creighton went 8-of-30 from the floor in the first half and finished at 36.4 percent.