Marquette completes sweep of Creighton

MILWAUKEE -- Jajuan Johnson scored 20 points as Marquette finished off a season sweep of Creighton with a 91-83 victory Saturday afternoon at the Bradley Center.

Johnson hit 7 of 13 shots and knocked down four 3-pointers to lead the Golden Eagles, who also got 18 from Markus Howard, 13 from Luke Fischer and 12 from Katin Reinhardt while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 14 of 28 from beyond the arc, missing their record for made 3-pointers in a game by one.

The Bluejays shot 48.5 percent and got a season-high 23 points from Khyri Thomas but struggled to take care of the ball, committing 15 turnovers that Marquette funneled into 25 points.

Marcus Foster scored 10 points, dropping him into second place in the race for Big East scoring leader.

The Golden Eagles hit 9 of 16 3-pointers, including four from Johnson, in the first half and took a 52-42 lead into halftime.

Johnson scored 18 in the half, hitting 6 of 9 shots, while Marquette shot 54.5 percent overall.

Creighton connected at a 48.6 percent clip but went 4 of 13 from distance and gave up 10 points off nine turnovers.

A late Marquette cold spell allowed Creighton to sneak back into the game. The Golden Eagles hit one of seven shots and went more than two minutes without scoring. The Bluejays scored nine straight during that stretch to cut the deficit to 87-79 with 1:17 to play

Johnson missed a free throw with a minute left that would have snapped the scoring drought but Thomas' layup wouldn't go down on the other end and Creighton fouled to stop the clock again.

Howard missed two opportunities to close it out at the line and Creighton cut the deficit to six on a tip-in by Thomas, but a pair of free throws from Reinhardt and two more from Howard sealed it for Marquette.