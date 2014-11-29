Mississippi 75, Creighton 68: Jarvis Summersscored a season-high 23 points and Ladarius White had 18 off the bench as theRebels rallied past the Bluejays in the Emerald Coast Classic semifinals inNiceville, Fla.Martavious Newby and M.J. Rhett added nine pointsapiece for Ole Miss (4-1) which will take on 5-0 Cincinnati – a 69-51 winnerover Middle Tennessee in the first semifinal – in Saturday night’schampionship game. Summers was 9-of-10 at free-throw line and Newby was 4-of-4 –all in the final 20 seconds – as the Rebels finished 19-of-21 overall.

Isaiah Zierden scored 18 points and Austin Chatman added15 for Creighton (5-1), which will face the 3-2 Blue Raiders in thethird-place contest Saturday. Devin Brooks also scored in double figures with14 for the Bluejays who hit a season-high 13 3-pointers – five by Zierden – in 31attempts.

After trailing by six at halftime and 65-63 afterToby Hegner hit one of two free throws with 2:13 remaining, Ole Miss took thelead for good on Newby’s 3-pointer from the wing with just under 1:45 to play. Rhettthen followed Brooks’ missed 1-and-1 free throw with a baseline jumper, andSummers and Newby combined to sink 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch to closeout the comeback.

Ole Miss got the early jump, scoring the game’s firstfour points and 16-10 with just under 13 minutes to play in the half beforeZierden caught fire and scored nine points in a 17-2 Creighton run over theensuing 4:30. In all, the Bluejays hit seven of their 17 first-half 3-pointattempts and took a 37-31 advantage into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mississippi shot season highs fromthe field (52.1 percent), 3-point arc (40.0) and free-throw stripe (90.5). … Thegame marked the first time Creighton has hit more 3-pointers than its opponent thisseason. … Bluejays coach Greg McDermott is now 4-13 all-time against SECopponents.