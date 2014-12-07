Preview: Creighton at Nebraska

Nebraska coach Tim Miles pulls no punches when the topic of playing in-state rival Creighton at home Sunday is brought up. “We were all embarrassed,” Miles told reporters referring to the Cornhuskers scoring only eight of the first 46 points en route to a 82-67 loss last year in Omaha. “We’ve got a lot to prove in this rivalry to make it a rivalry – like trying to win a game on occasion.”

Miles is 0-2 against Creighton since taking over in Lincoln and the Blue Jays have won 12 of the last 15 regular-season matchups. “The rivalry is a big deal to me and a big deal to our program,” Miles told Omaha.com. “It’s one of those games, like it or not, that gets marked on your calendar.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT CREIGHTON (6-2): The Blue Jays, who had to replace national player of the year Doug McDermott, were picked to finish ninth among 10 teams in the Big East preseason poll and are 1-2 on the road with losses at Ole Miss (75-68) and at Tulsa (77-64) on Wednesday. The Blue Jays have had five leading scorers and five players are averaging 8.8 points or more per game. Guards Isaiah Zierden (12.5) and Austin Chatman (11.3), the only returning starter from last year’s 27-8 NCAA Tournament squad, lead the Blue Jays in scoring.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (5-1): The Cornhuskers, whose only loss was in overtime at Rhode Island 66-62 on Nov. 22, bring a three-game winning streak into this one, including a 70-65 win at Florida State on Monday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Guard Terran Petteway, a preseason All-American who is on the Wooden and Naismith Award watch lists, leads the team in scoring (21 per game) but not by much. Forward Shavon Shields (20) is right behind and also leads the team in rebounding (7.3).

TIP-INS

1. Petteway, the reigning Big Ten scoring champion, has scored 20 or more points four times this season and 16 times in his career.

2. Nebraska is 19-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and has won 11 straight there.

3. Creighton has won six straight games against Big Ten teams, including three by double digits over Nebraska.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 68, Creighton 64